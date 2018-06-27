The Most Patriotic States in the U.S. of A.

It’s nearly Independence Day, so let’s make this into a competition

WalletHub decided to get to the bottom of who loves their country to the most. Ya know, since we aren’t already on the brink of Civil War: The Sequel. Oddly, Most Racist, Most Likely to Take Kids and Lock Them in Cages, and Loudest Farts weren’t categories, so I really can’t speak to the accuracy.

According to WalletHub, “Our data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.” You can read more about their methodology here.

Some key stats from the article:

Red states are more patriotic , with an average ranking of 23.57, compared with 28.40 for blue states (1 = Best).

, with an average ranking of 23.57, compared with 28.40 for blue states (1 = Best). Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults , 128, which is 2.4 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest at 54.

, 128, which is 2.4 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest at 54. Maine has the highest share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election , 72.68 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest at 47.27 percent.

, 72.68 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest at 47.27 percent. Utah has the highest volunteer rate, 39.29 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest at 18.31 percent. At least we’re kind.

Overall, Utah ranked 21 out of 50 (pretty sure we still have 50. That could change when California votes in November or Texas makes good on all its succession threats. Even worse, Hawaii gets swallowed up by all that lava. What the hell is going on in this country?). I like that as there’s nothing wrong with being a C-student when ranking something as [email protected]*king stupid as which state is the more patriotic.

Luckily, freedom still costs $1.05, even after inflation.