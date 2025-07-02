Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 2nd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Adam Sandler – You’re My Best Friend Tour – 10/26 – Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link But I’m a Cheerleader Vs. Hairspray

Monster Jam World Finals 7/04 and 7/05 – Link

Gem Faire 2025 – 7/04-7/06 – Link

Friday the 4th:

All 4 th of July events – Link to all This is the Place Sandy City The Gateway Dave and Busters Brighton Holladay Magna Murray West Jordan South Salt Lake



Saturday the 5th:

Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC at America First Fields – Link

Odd Lake City – Summerween Festival at Masonic Temple – Link

