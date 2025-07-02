Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 2nd, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

  • Adam Sandler – You’re My Best Friend Tour – 10/26 – Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link 
  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • But I’m a Cheerleader Vs. Hairspray 
  • Monster Jam World Finals 7/04 and 7/05 – Link 
  • Gem Faire 2025 – 7/04-7/06 – Link 

Friday the 4th:    

  • All 4th of July events – Link to all 
    • This is the Place 
    • Sandy City 
    • The Gateway 
    • Dave and Busters 
    • Brighton 
    • Holladay 
    • Magna 
    • Murray 
    • West Jordan 
    • South Salt Lake 

Saturday the 5th: 

  • Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC at America First Fields – Link 
  • Odd Lake City – Summerween Festival at Masonic Temple – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Farr West Farmers Market – Friday 4-8pm – Link 
