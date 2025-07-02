Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 2nd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
On sale now:
- Adam Sandler – You’re My Best Friend Tour – 10/26 – Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- But I’m a Cheerleader Vs. Hairspray
- Monster Jam World Finals 7/04 and 7/05 – Link
- Gem Faire 2025 – 7/04-7/06 – Link
Friday the 4th:
- All 4th of July events – Link to all
- This is the Place
- Sandy City
- The Gateway
- Dave and Busters
- Brighton
- Holladay
- Magna
- Murray
- West Jordan
- South Salt Lake
Saturday the 5th:
- Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC at America First Fields – Link
- Odd Lake City – Summerween Festival at Masonic Temple – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Farr West Farmers Market – Friday 4-8pm – Link