Boner Of The Day For July 3, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: FREAKO IS NOT A RICO…BUT IT’S STILL A FREAKO

Diddy fans were rejoicing and chanting ‘let puffy go’ after the rapper was found not guilty of several of his most serious charges against him. Many started spraying baby oil on large crowds while dancers went on stage. Riot police had to step in to remove some of the revelers to control the chaos. Several fans showed up in shirts that stated “A FREAKO IS NOT A R.I.C.O” while other wore shirts that said “Sean John” on them which is Diddy’s fashion brand. A man was seen throwing around small bottles of baby oil which were similar to the ones that were shown as evidence during the trial. Diddy is facing up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Boner Candidate #2: YOUR ‘WELCOMING’ ATTITUDE IS FORBIDDEN.

A classroom banner/poster is now being declared as illegal under a new Idaho statute. The banner reading “everyone is welcome” with hands of all different skin colors to represent unity. Idaho’s attorney general stated there opinion would fall under the prohibited category of “representing a political, religious, or ideological expression.” In January a Teacher Sarah Inama was told to remove the banner. An administrator told her it violated the district’s “content neutral” policy on classroom displays. When Inama refused she submitted her resignation at the end of the school year.

Boner Candidate #3: DIRTY DANCING DONE DIRTY IN PROVO

The owner of Dirylicious dance is stating she has been done dirty by the city of Provo after the rec center suddenly canceled all of there classes. How the owner noticed is when several people who participated in Dirylicious said that there classes had been taken off the schedule. “We are not going away quietly. We’re proud of what we built.” Said the creator Erica Tanner. “What Dirtylicious Dance Fitness is a fun and inspiring dance fitness class designed to help empower individuals, primarily women, feel confident and healthy, and connect with other through dance.” Tanner explained.

