Utah Royals FC Pride Night!

FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA AT THE RIOT!
This Wednesday, come see Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Amy Rodriguez, and your Utah Royals FC take on USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe and the Seattle Reign on Wednesday, June 27th at 8 pm.
This match features the debut of Christen Press in a Utah Royals FC jersey and the fierce rivalry between head coach Laura Harvey and her former team.
To kick off the summer in style, there will be a postgame fireworks extravaganza and everyone is invited to watch from field level.
With tickets starting at just $12 – you can’t afford to miss out on this one!
Purchase your tickets now!
