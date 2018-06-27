Bar Bans “Make America Great Again” Hats

A bar in Chicago has banned Make America Great Again hats in an effort to maintain their “classy environment.” The bar called, Replay Lincoln Park, made the announcement via Facebook and went beyond just the MAGA hats and banned face tattoos too. Huh? Why don’t they just call their bar The No Fun?

Several people commented on the post and some were for the ban, while others were against it.

And then they backtracked and took it back, not wanted Trump supporters to throw poop at their business. And who says man didn’t descend come from monkeys?