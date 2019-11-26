The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish Searches In Each State

Apparently, people in every state need details about different Thanksgiving side dishes. Google Trends is tracking the most searched side dishes in each state. In California and Michigan, it’s Macaroni and Cheese. Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey want to know more about stuffing while Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas are figuring out dressing. Texas needs some detail on fruit salad, Tennessee has a hankering for creamed corn and North Dakota is searching for…Keto Soup?
Do you agree with the top pick in your state? https://t.co/4nTgbSf2Or
— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 22, 2019
