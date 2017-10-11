The newest NHL team The “Vegas Golden Knights” paid a rad tribute before their first game

The Las Vegas Golden Knights made their NHL debut this week amid the sadness and surreal atmosphere following the tragic shooting on October 1st.

As each team member was brought out on the ice, they were introduced and accompanied by a Las Vegas First Responder. Cops, Firefighters, Doctors, Nurses, and EMTs stood beside each player to declare themselves “Vegas Strong”, before leading the crowd in 58 seconds of silence to honor the victims.

The team also removed all of the advertising on the boards in favor of #VEGASSTRONG which I thought was bad ass.

But as cool as all that was, the opening reel shown to the fans really took the cake. Featuring one of my favorite tracks from Imagine Dragons, “Warrior” It’s some much needed warm feelings in the world right now.

The opening ceremony to honor the heroes that make Las Vegas special is now underway. #VegasStrong Posted by Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 10, 2017