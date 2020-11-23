The Netflix release of “The Queen’s Gambit” has caused an increased interest in chess.
Sales show that women have been inspired by Elizabeth Harmon, a fictional character on the series.
Netflix hit 'The Queen's Gambit' causes chess set sales to spike https://t.co/CL7k8hmUWc pic.twitter.com/DNyQpHKgJ6
— New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2020
eBay said it has seen an increase of 273% in searches for chess sets since the show has premiered.
Have you watched ‘The Queen’s Gambit’? Has your interest in Chess increased since watching the show? Has a show inspired you to learn a new hobby or sport?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.