‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Causes Chess Set Sales To Spike

The Netflix release of “The Queen’s Gambit” has caused an increased interest in chess.

Sales show that women have been inspired by Elizabeth Harmon, a fictional character on the series.

eBay said it has seen an increase of 273% in searches for chess sets since the show has premiered.

Have you watched ‘The Queen’s Gambit’? Has your interest in Chess increased since watching the show? Has a show inspired you to learn a new hobby or sport?

Comments
