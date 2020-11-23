Better deals on Cyber Monday This Year

Cyber Monday is heating up as more retailers appear to be laying off of Black Friday amid the ongoing pandemic.

Consumer Affairs reports Cyber Monday is predicted to be an even bigger bargain than Black Friday.

Amazon has already rolled out teasers.

Some of the best STAR TREK Black Friday deals available now on Amazonhttps://t.co/2ZD5pSNmyJ — TrekNews.net (@TrekNewsNet) November 23, 2020

What are you hoping to score deals on? Do you buy for yourself or your home during the holiday sales? Or is it strictly gift buying? What’s the most mundane item you bought during holiday sales because it was a great deal and you could use it around the house?