125 Economists Call for Direct Payments

A group of economists is pushing for another round of pandemic stimulus checks to individual Americans.

CNBC reports their recommendation comes as lawmakers get set to reconvene in Washington.

The group of 125 economists signed on to an open letter saying the payments could help families and the economy get back on track.

Economists are calling for more stimulus checks. Here's where assistance plans stand. https://t.co/Hq3x2yJEc5 pic.twitter.com/rKeWTbUPoG — CNBC (@CNBC) November 23, 2020

The group says in the letter that direct payments to Americans “are one of the quickest, most equitable and most effective ways to get families and the economy back on track.”

