Higher Holiday Spending Expected

Despite the pandemic expected to cut down on Black Friday lines, a retail trade group is predicting an increase in holiday sales.

The National Retail Federation expects 2020 holiday sales to increase by 3.6% to 5.2% over last year.

That means, Americans are expected to shell out between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion!

Such a year-end push would give the retail industry a strong finish according to the NRF, which says Americans actually have more money to spend since they weren’t traveling as much this year.

Do you have more money to spend? Has your holiday budget increased or decreased?