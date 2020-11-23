Return to Better Social Distancing or COVID Could Double

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis think COVID-19 cases could double by the time President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20th. That would mean more than 20 million cases in the US.

Consumer Affairs reports the researchers have developed a model that has, so far, proven effective at predicting infection trends.

The researchers say social distancing isn’t what it was previously this year. And they say if we do not return to greater levels of social distancing, that we could see cases double. Noting that it is the best defense against the spread.

Experts say COVID-19 cases could double before President-elect Biden takes office in January https://t.co/a9mzHgTN2t pic.twitter.com/7XmDDV6Rxn — ConsumerAffairs (@ConsumerAffairs) November 23, 2020

Do you think pushing mask was a big mistake? Have people been given the wrong impression that social distancing is no longer necessary so long as they wear a mask?