Poll suggests short Black Friday lines

Long lines may not come to a store near you this Black Friday.

A recent Deloitte poll suggests more than half of shoppers will be buying online this holiday season.

Consumer Affairs reports the poll found that 57% of consumers are ‘anxious’ about holiday shopping amid the current pandemic numbers. 60% say they’re unsure or have no plans to shop with family or friends.

The polling was conducted in October and early November. So, the folks at Deloitte think those percentages may be even higher now.

