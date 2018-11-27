Life

The Reviews of “Aquaman” Are In



The DC movie “Aquaman” is coming out next month and if you’re wondering whether or not it’s another DC dud as the early reviews have been released. “Movie isn’t out yet, but I want more from Wan, Momoa, & Co,” said critic Brandon Davis. “Aquaman is great.” Another critic, Paul Shirey, said on Twitter, “Short and sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. I’ll take some heat for this, but #Aquaman is the best Marvel movie that DC has made.” The good critiques of the film continue from other critics, and that could mean big bucks at the box office when “Aquaman” hits theaters next month.

