The Reviews of “Aquaman” Are In

The DC movie “Aquaman” is coming out next month and if you’re wondering whether or not it’s another DC dud as the early reviews have been released. “Movie isn’t out yet, but I want more from Wan, Momoa, & Co,” said critic Brandon Davis. “Aquaman is great.” Another critic, Paul Shirey, said on Twitter, “Short and sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. I’ll take some heat for this, but #Aquaman is the best Marvel movie that DC has made.” The good critiques of the film continue from other critics, and that could mean big bucks at the box office when “Aquaman” hits theaters next month.

Against all odds, I really dug #Aquaman, which offers thrills chills and a whole lotta adventure for the whole family! See it on the biggest screen possible — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman was outstanding. James Wan definitely loves the character and brings audiences one of the most unique super hero origin films in years. Tonally it strikes the right line! Feeling very similar to Sam Rami’s Spider-Man — Jordan Samuel (@JordanESamuel) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is everything DC fans have been hoping for and more. Rollicking action, an amazing sense of world-building, spellbinding musical numbers in which Aquaman wears clams as tap shoes, and a command performance from Jason Momoa. DC has really righted the ship. The DCEU lives! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another. Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/nmZYjcUm5q — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) November 26, 2018

I’ll take some heat for this, but #Aquaman is the best Marvel movie that DC has made. That doesn’t mean it’s exactly like that formula, but it feels like a film that knows what it is, what it’s selling and who it’s selling to. There’s no identity crisis here. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 26, 2018

Excited I can now say how much I enjoyed #Aquaman! It's a cool adventure built on some tremendous action sequences and set pieces, with a great hero arc/performance from Jason Momoa as the glue. There's fun world building, and it looks wonderful. A great step for the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/Z5iPdilMIR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 26, 2018