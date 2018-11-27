David Arquette Badly Injured In Wrestling ‘Death Match’

Actor David Arquette is famous for two things: being married to Courteney Cox, and briefly winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. But Arquette’s attempt to return to the world of pro wrestling earlier this month went horribly wrong. Arquette wrestled in a ‘death match’ with indie wrestler Nick Gage, and was badly hurt when his neck got sliced by a piece of broken glass.

Arquette says he thought he was going to die but fortunately the glass didn’t reach his jugular. The Scream actor said he’s “super lucky to be alive”. Incredibly, Arquette plans to continue his wrestling career and is even filming a documentary about his return to the squared circle.