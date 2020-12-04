The Road Home’s Ugly Sweater Photo Contest

You could win $300 to Snowbird!

We may not be able to get together to show off our Ugly Christmas Sweaters this year, but we can show them off here. In honor of The Road Home’s Media-A-Thon, we are having a virtual Ugly Sweater Contest. From now through December 31st, you can submit a photo of yourself in your most hideous ugly Christmas Sweater for a chance to win $300 to Snowbird!

On January 1st, our distinguished panel of judges will select their favorite photo and award the Snowbird gift cards.

In honor of this season, we ask that you donate to The Road Home. It’s quite simple. You can just head over to The Road Home Media-A-Thon page and make your donation. Your donations go to help individuals and families find refuge, housing, clothing, and food in our community.

We thank you in advance for your generosity.

To find out more about The Road Home, the services they provide to our community, or if someone you know needs a helping hand, head over to The Road Home’s Services Page.