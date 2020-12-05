X Days of Xmas 2020!

CELEBRATE X DAYS of XMAS WITH X96!

2020 has been nothing but an absolute joy!…yeah…right. Let’s send it off with some real holiday joy with the X Days of Xmas! Listen to X96 every weekday at 8, 2, and 5 for the X Days of Xmas! Win a different daily prize every single weekday!

Also, don’t forget to ENTER BELOW for your chance to win the Grand Prize, You get to take home ALL the daily prizes AND a PLAYSTATION 5!!!

Thanks to our sponsors!

ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE GRAND PRIZE!

(One of each Daily Prize and a New Playstation 5)

Schedule of X Days! Listen every day at 8a, 2p, & 5p for your chance to win some of these awesome prizes!

Week 1

Mon (12/7) – Cosset Bath & Body – $100 Gift Card!

Tues (12/8) – Alpine Surgery – Gift Card valued at a minimum of $100 – See which one you win!

Wed (12/9) –Limb Jewelers – $100 Gift Card!

Thur (12/10) – Waite Vision – $100 Gift Card!

Fri (12/11) – Guitar Czar – $100 Gift Card!

Week 2

Mon (12/14) – Josh Stern – Stern Team Keller Williams – $100 Gift Card!

Tues (12/15) – Manscaped – $100 Gift Card!

Wed (12/16) – Level 9 Sports – $100 Gift Card!

Thur (12/17) – Quick Quack Car Wash – 6-month membership

Fri (12/18) – Diversion Eatery – $100 Gift Card!