The U2 Experience in LA!

Todd Nuke’Em has your chance to qualify for a trip to Los Angeles to experience the new U2 album “Songs of Experience“ WITH THE BAND before its release!

U2 has never previewed their album OR met with fans before… This really is a ONCE IN A LIFETIME experience!

SONGS OF EXPERIENCE available everywhere December 1st

Pre-order your copy NOW!

Listen week days at 4:00pm to correctly identify the U2 song played, and you could win a copy of the “Songs of Experience” album before it’s release AND qualify for flights, hotel, and the opportunity to listen to the new album WITH U2 in Los Angeles on November 27th!