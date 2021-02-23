The Undertaker Would Support The Rock Running for President

Wrestler The Undertaker could definitely rest in peace if his colleague The Rock runs for President.

Talking with TMZ, The Undertaker says the rumors of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for office could be possible.

Noting The Rock’s work ethic, The Undertaker says, “I don’t know where he sits on a lot of his policies, but I know that (if) he has the will and the

determination to do something, he usually does it.”

Undertaker Comments On The Rock Possibly Running For President, Says He Would Support Him https://t.co/gZBtjJG9YY — Rajah Wrestling News (@Rajah_News) February 21, 2021

And would he actually be good at politics? The Undertaker says, yes. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for,” he said.

Do you think The Rock should run for President in the future? Do you think celebrities should run for office?