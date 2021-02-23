Dunkin’ Has Matcha Donuts and More

If you are a fan of those Matcha lattes at Dunkin’, things are about to get a little tastier.
Starting February 24, Dunkin’ will begin serving a glazed donut topped with green tea matcha powder.
Along with a new donut, the Dunkin’ brand will also introduce a new blueberry matcha latte to its lineup!
Dunkin’ has matcha doughnuts now https://t.co/t79GhK9vGU pic.twitter.com/9rPD5s0gCl
— Eater Boston (@EaterBoston) February 23, 2021
You can get the latte in hot, iced, or frozen with your choice of milk.
Do you like green tea or matcha products? What do you usually order from Dunkin’? Would you try these new matcha products?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.