Dunkin’ Has Matcha Donuts and More

If you are a fan of those Matcha lattes at Dunkin’, things are about to get a little tastier.

Starting February 24, Dunkin’ will begin serving a glazed donut topped with green tea matcha powder.

Along with a new donut, the Dunkin’ brand will also introduce a new blueberry matcha latte to its lineup!

You can get the latte in hot, iced, or frozen with your choice of milk.

Do you like green tea or matcha products? What do you usually order from Dunkin’? Would you try these new matcha products?