Chick-fil-A is Removing These Items from Its Menu

If you like to get your breakfasts from Chick-fil-A, you may be missing some favorite menu items.

The chicken chain is removing decaf coffee and multigrain bagels from its menu in the next few months.

This means any bagel sandwiches you may have been getting from Chick-fil-A will be gone, though will anyone really miss decaf coffee?

Other changes coming to the Chick-fil-A menu include fewer size options for milkshakes, coffee, and ice cream, as well as chicken nugget meals for kids being reduced to just five pieces.

