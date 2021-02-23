Here’s The Scoop: DQ Cancels Free Cone Day 2021

Sorry ice cream lovers…

Dairy Queen is canceling its annual Free Cone Day because of coronavirus.

DQ traditionally gives out free small vanilla soft-serve cones every year, usually on March 20, to mark the first day of spring.

DQ released a statement saying the special day usually attracts long lines and they just won’t risk it with COVID-19 still going on.

Dairy Queen Makes 'Difficult Decision' to Cancel Free Cone Day 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns​ https://t.co/Y8vy0ppRQO — People (@people) February 23, 2021

IHOP also recently announced the cancellation of its National Pancake Day to keep its restaurants from overcrowding.

To distract you from the disappointment…describe the ultimate ice cream sundae you would build right now if you had access to any topping in the world.