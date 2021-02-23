Little Caesars Brings Back Pretzel Crust Pizza!

Little Caesars has heard your pleas, pizza fans!

Little Caesars is bringing back its Pretzel Crust Pizza after hearing the demands and seeing the, seriously, online petitions!

If you want to get REALLY fancy, you can also get your Pretzel Crust STUFFED.

Little Caesars Answers Call From Enthusiastic Fans And Brings Back Pretzel Crust Pizza#pizza #RestaurantNews https://t.co/v3DZUFJTHa pic.twitter.com/rFuLTpmnJJ — Restaurant News (@RestaurantNews1) February 23, 2021

The Pretzel Crust Pizza goes for $6, but get it while you can-it’s only for a limited time!

Have you tried the Pretzel Crust Pizza? Would you? What do you order from Little Caesars?