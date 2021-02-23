Mutant Baby Shark with “Human Face” Cut From Mother’s Stomach

This is probably not the “Baby Shark” that people are singing about.

An Indonesian fisherman caught a mother shark in his net and saw quite the surprise when he cut open her stomach: three baby sharks, including one with a mutation.

The mutated baby shark appears to have a human face with misplaced eyeballs and a mouth.

Mutant baby shark is born with a 'human-like' face pic.twitter.com/C4mOsHb2Ok — The Sun (@TheSun) February 23, 2021

The fisherman said he took the shark home to “preserve” and says that he wants to keep it for good luck.

Have you ever found something weird while fishing? What would you do if you found this baby shark?