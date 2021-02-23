Netflix Launches New Downloads For You Feature

Netflix has been working on new features lately and that includes some that cater to your tastes.

Netflix has introduced the “Downloads for You” feature on Android devices.

The feature will automatically download TV shows and movies recommended by your tastes to your device.

Netflix launches 'Downloads for You,' a new feature that automatically downloads content you'll like https://t.co/KngqmXu9GZ by @sarahintampa — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 22, 2021

Don’t want it to download a bunch of stuff? You have the option to turn the feature on and off on the app.

Are your Netflix recommendations usually perfect for you? Would you use this feature?