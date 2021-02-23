Google Update Lets You Schedule Texts

Google’s latest update may change the way you text.
Google is rolling out an update that would allow users to schedule text messages to be sent at a later time.
According to the company, the update is perfect for “loved ones in another time zone or on a different schedule.”
The new update and feature will run on phones that are running Android versions 7 or newer.
Would you use this feature to schedule text messages? Do you think this would come in handy?
