The X-Files Spin-Off You Never Knew Existed

‘The X-Files’ created many memorable storylines and characters, but some fans may have forgotten about the show’s spin-off.

A spin-off series about “The Lone Gunmen” characters lasted just 13 episodes.

The series revolving around the three dark web conspiracy theorists was missing more than just viewers; lead characters Mulder and Scully were nowhere in sight.

