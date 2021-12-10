These are the 50 ‘best bars’ in the world for 2021

Shutterstock

BEST BARS

Drink Up: 50 ‘Best Bars’ In The World For 2021 If you’ve ever wondered where the best bar in the world is — you’ll have to head to London. Connaught Bar has been named the best bar in the world for the second year in a row, at least according to William Reed Business Media. Why? Apparently for such drinks as the “Mulata Daisy” which combines rum and sweet liqueur with creme de cacao, lime juice, sugar, and fennel seeds. Here’s the Top 5: #1 – Connaught Bar, London #2 – Tayer + Elementary, London #3 – Paradiso, Barcelona #4 – The Clumsies, Athens #5 – Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires The first bar in the U.S. that pops up on the list is Katana Kitten in New York at #10 followed by Cafe La Trova in Florida at #28 and Dante in New York at #30.

