Florida Man Uses Flamethrower To Settle Parking Dispute We weren’t going to let 2021 end without one last ‘Florida Man’ story – and this one’s a doozy. A Gainesville man is facing assault charges after wielding a flamethrower to settle a parking dispute. Witnesses say 57-year-old Andre Adams sprayed the flamethrower at a car with three teenagers inside – and continued to shoot flames as they fled. Adams’ neighbor says it’s not the first time he’s pulled the stunt. Believe it or not, it’s fully legal to own a flamethrower in most of the U.S., and they can be purchased for about $900. Adams is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Did you know it was legal to own a flamethrower? What’s your all-time favorite ‘Florida Man’ story?

Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute https://t.co/UxlZpCFOxU pic.twitter.com/HsYtPMMCHQ — Florida Man (@FloridaMan__) December 9, 2021