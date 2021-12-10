Life

Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute!

Posted on
Shutterstock

ONLY IN FLORIDA

Florida Man Uses Flamethrower To Settle Parking Dispute We weren’t going to let 2021 end without one last ‘Florida Man’ story – and this one’s a doozy. A Gainesville man is facing assault charges after wielding a flamethrower to settle a parking dispute. Witnesses say 57-year-old Andre Adams sprayed the flamethrower at a car with three teenagers inside – and continued to shoot flames as they fled.  Adams’ neighbor says it’s not the first time he’s pulled the stunt. Believe it or not, it’s fully legal to own a flamethrower in most of the U.S., and they can be purchased for about $900. Adams is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Did you know it was legal to own a flamethrower?  What’s your all-time favorite ‘Florida Man’ story?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top