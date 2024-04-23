Boner of the Day for April 23rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT MUST BE CLEARLY MARKED ‘HORSE MEAT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION.’
Florida man, Lazaro Rodriguez, was arrested this past week after police found Rodriguez in the possession of horse meat. Rodriguez’s home was searched for a different charge, and that is when officials found the equestrian meat in suspicious packaging, warranting testing by the FDA, which found the meat to test positive as horse meat. It is illegal to have horse meat that is not properly marked and packaged if it is planned for human consumption in the state of Florida.
Boner Candidate #2: A WHITE STUDENT UNION DOESN’T MEAN WE’RE RACIST. YES IT DOES.
At a high school in New Jersey, there is an unofficial group in the school called “White Student Union” and it is allegedly the base of multiple incidents of racism. “It’s been crazy in school, probably since last year. I saw a lot of different things in school. It was like racial slurs,” said Kemani Wharton, a ninth-grade student at the school. It is not quite known the numbers of the “club” organized by students. However, the district isn’t talking about the ongoing investigation and what may be the punishment to these students, but the superintendent has stated that the “club” violates district guidelines and policies.
Boner Candidate #3: UHHH, ERIC (YOU TOOL) DADDY WASN’T RUNNING THE COUNTRY WHEN HE WAS SCHTUPPING A PORN STAR.
Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, made a statement about his father and his recent hush money trial that didn’t bode too well. “Every time I watch my father walk into that courtroom it breaks my heart because [the Democrats] will stop at nothing […] to take the man down and no one believes this nonsense, right? My father was focused on running the United States of America, not bookkeeping, not that anything was done wrong in the bookkeeping,” said Eric Trump. This is in regard to the hush money trial Donald Trump is on for falsifying financial records to pay off Porn star Stormi Daniels.
