Boner of the Day for March 7th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S MY SPECIAL BULLY-BOY BEVERAGE
A mother in Texas by the name of Jennifer Lynn Rossi has been arrested after making a drink that put her son’s classmate, who is also his bully, in the hospital. She mixed vinegar, salt, lemon juice, and Gatorade together in a water bottle and told her son to give it to the other student, who had stolen his drink the day before. Not long after the student had drank the concoction, he became ill with a headache and nausea and was taken to the hospital. “Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized. Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital,” said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
via ABC News
Boner Candidate #2: KYLE, DID YOU SEND THAT THREAT TO YOURSELF?
Florida man Kyle McHenry has been arrested after filing a false police report, after saying he was being threatened. McHenry was trying to get revenge on someone he knew and posed as that person, sending threatening emails to himself. The emails consisted of bomb threats and killing McHenry. McHenry reported it, but then when told it is a crime to file a false police report, told the truth about the matter.
via WFLA
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: HOW MANY TIMES ARE WE GOING TO HAVE TO WARN YOU? DO NOT CHAIN YOUR CHILD TO THE BED.
A couple in Provo, Utah have been arrested and charged with the third degree felony of abuse of a child with a disability after officers found one of the children of the couple chained to a bunk bed. The couple’s daughter is 8 years old and autistic. They would keep her chained to the bed for 10 hours a day or when they weren’t home, giving the key to the padlock on the chain to one of their older children. However, this couple had been warned before about not chaining their child to the bed and even signed an agreement saying they wouldn’t do it anymore. The couple have four other children, all of whom will also be removed from the home along with their 8 year old.
via Fox 13