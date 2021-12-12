Contests

WIN JACK WHITE TICKETS!

Posted on
JACK WHITE!

X96 welcomes Jack White and “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” live at USANA Amphitheatre, Friday, June 10th, 2022!  Listen all week with Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

x96 welcomes Jack White at USANA Amphitheatre on June 10th, 2022!  12/13/21 to 12/17/21 X96 will be giving away (10) pairs of tickets via call in’s or text-2-win during Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em shows.  The ticket estimated value is $60.00, Tickets are provided by Live Nation. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.com/rules/.

