WIN JACK WHITE TICKETS!

live nation

JACK WHITE!

X96 welcomes Jack White and “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” live at USANA Amphitheatre, Friday, June 10th, 2022! Listen all week with Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Despite having a great time at Massey Hall the other night, not ready to jump back into seeing shows full-time yet…hoping that will change by next August at least because, y'know, #JackWhite. Love the tour name too, @thirdmanrecords! WHO'S WITH ME? pic.twitter.com/GUaLbEMGyP — Gilles LeBlanc (@ROCKthusiast) December 10, 2021

x96 welcomes Jack White at USANA Amphitheatre on June 10th, 2022! 12/13/21 to 12/17/21 X96 will be giving away (10) pairs of tickets via call in’s or text-2-win during Corey O’Brien and Todd Nuke’em shows. The ticket estimated value is $60.00, Tickets are provided by Live Nation. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.com/rules/.