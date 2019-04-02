Those Who Declined A Wedding Invite Are Negatively Impacted

Wedding season can take a bite out of your wallet. But if you decline an invite, keep in mind that there could be some ramifications to consider. Bankrate.com found that close to 1-in-5 Americans have turned down a wedding invite, citing a financial burden. Their study revealed that the celebrations cost guests on average $628. While experts say it’s perfectly acceptable to sit out if the festivities will break the bank, you should still send a gift no matter what. Even so, their findings also uncovered that 30 percent of those who did decline the invitation had their relationships with the newlyweds negatively impacted.

