Thrift Store Art Turns Out To Be Original Salvadore Dali

An original Salvadore Dali artwork was recently found sitting on the shelf of a North Carolina thrift store. Wendy Hawkins, who volunteers twice a week at the Hotline Pink Thrift Shop in Kitty Hawk, spotted the woodcut print among “a bunch of other paintings” and immediately knew it was “something special.” She checked with a local art dealer, who identified it as ‘Purgatory Canto 32’, part of a series by Dali based on Dante’s The Divine Comedy. The thrift store says it doesn’t know who donated the painting, which was eventually sold for $1200. Proceeds from the sale will go to a shelter for runaway teens.

A thrifter's dream: Wendy Hawkins came across an otherwise ignored piece of art at a local thrift shop in Kitty Hawk, N.C. That item turned out to be a 1950s woodcut print created and signed by Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.https://t.co/KCJjzaeGzb — NPR (@NPR) March 11, 2020