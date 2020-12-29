Thrive 125 Fireworks

Celebrate Utah’s 125th Anniversary Of Statehood with Fireworks in all 29 Counties!

Look up in the sky and listen on January 4th at 7:30 PM to our sister stations Mix 105.1, 101.5 The Eagle, and 100.7 BOB FM for the official firework soundtrack!

Find more details on firework locations can be found at Thrive125.Utah.gov.

Utahns are invited to participate in a statewide celebration of the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood, which will include a TV special and simultaneous fireworks in all 29 counties.

6:30 – 7:00 PM Televised event celebrating Utah culture

7:30 PM Fireworks

8:30 PM Re-air on PBS Utah

“Thrive125: A Utah Celebration” will air on Monday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m. on all four Utah network affiliates, with a repeat airing on PBS Utah at 8:30 pm. The special will celebrate the state’s artistic heritage, cultural diversity, and scenic wonders. Performances will include musical and dance numbers from notable Utah performers and celebrity guests.

The 30-minute television special will be followed by live fireworks displays at 7:30 pm in all 29 counties.