“Tiger King’s” Carole Baskin Selling “Cool Cat” Face Masks

A central figure in the Tiger King story wants you to cover your face. Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is selling face masks. Of course, the masks have her catchphrase, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” printed on them. The masks cost $11. Proceeds will go to help big cats and first responders.

