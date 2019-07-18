Tom Cruise Reveals Top Gun 2 Trailer

It’s a movie trailer haven with San Diego Comic-Con (it’s okay to call it that right?) in full swing. Though you may think 34 years to make a sequel seems like a long time, just wait to see how long until we get an actual Avatar sequel(s). Top Gun: Maverick finds Peter Maverick going fast and hard…still. He’s even made it to Captain status, but will that quell his playboy ways? Hell no! Not today!

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.