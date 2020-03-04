Life

Tornado Sends Couple’s House Flying Through The Air With Them Inside

One Tennessee couple is lucky to be alive after a deadly tornado sent their house flying through the air – with them inside. Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile say they were taking shelter in a bathtub when the tornado ripped their house right off the ground and sent it “flying into the air.” The house traveled more than fifty yards in the air before hitting some trees and splintering into bits. Theophile told CBS This Morning she could “feel myself lifting and flipping over.” Wells says he has “no clue how we survived”, and that it was “like Wizard of Oz.'”

