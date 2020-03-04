Tornado Sends Couple’s House Flying Through The Air With Them Inside

One Tennessee couple is lucky to be alive after a deadly tornado sent their house flying through the air – with them inside. Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile say they were taking shelter in a bathtub when the tornado ripped their house right off the ground and sent it “flying into the air.” The house traveled more than fifty yards in the air before hitting some trees and splintering into bits. Theophile told CBS This Morning she could “feel myself lifting and flipping over.” Wells says he has “no clue how we survived”, and that it was “like Wizard of Oz.'”

Somewhere over the rainbow there is God! 🙏

"We were flying in the air, into the trees back there, where once we hit those trees, the house… it just exploded. The house just disintegrated," Wells said. Theophile said she … " https://t.co/wgH250Rz7q — Wandafay Daily News! (@Wandafay) March 4, 2020

Drone footage from Cookeville, Tennessee shows the devastation from Monday's tornado outbreak. At least 24 people were killed in Tennessee and dozens of people, including children, are still missing. https://t.co/L1EWdfBTM4 pic.twitter.com/6WMAuzsj8b — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2020