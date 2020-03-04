College Students Warned About Coronavirus On Spring Break

Spring break is looming for college students. Many schools are telling co-ed’s to be cautious because of the coronavirus outbreak. DeSales University in Pennsylvania is one of many schools that have alerted students. A warning message on their website reads, “If you will be traveling outside the United States over spring break, you should travel at your own risk and follow current CDC guidelines.” The statement continues, “We recommend that you be mindful of the potential associated risk of disruptions to your travel plans as well as re-entry into the United States and your ability to immediately return to the campus.” Many spring-breakers will stay in the U.S. Reports from popular Florida destinations say there aren’t many cancellations there at all.

