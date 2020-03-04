Condoms Sell Out After People Encouraged to Put Them on Their Fingers to Avoid Coronavirus

To some this may be a little extreme but people in Australia and Singapore are buying up all the condoms to fight the Coronavirus. There was a report on the Internet that advised people to use condoms on their fingers in order to protect themselves from the virus while pushing buttons on elevators. Since the article surfaced store shelves have been swept and condoms have been in short supply. Other supplies such as toilet paper, soap and sanitizer have also been in short supply or have completely vanished from store shelves. Some stores have begun limiting the amount of products you can buy and some consumers have been selling sanitizer on Ebay for $40.

