FL Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Iguanas

Shutterstock

Florida temperatures are dropping — which means iguanas will soon be dropping, too.

Every year, when the temperatures in Florida drop down to the 40s, iguanas start falling from trees at an alarming rate, wildlife officials say. And this year is no exception.

The iguanas aren’t dead, experts say. Their blood gets too cold and puts them in a suspended state, leaving thousands of frozen iguanas all over the ground. When the weather warms up, so will the iguanas — at least those that haven’t been stepped on.

Iguanas will begin falling from trees as South Florida temperature dropshttps://t.co/Ul4MvK8SyJ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 24, 2022

