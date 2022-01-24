Should The NFL Change Its Overtime Rules?

Last night’s Chiefs-Bills playoff game was an instant classic – but it left some fans calling for the NFL to change its overtime rules.
In case you missed it, the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, took the ball, and drove for a game-ending touchdown – meaning Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense never got to take the field in overtime.
Some fans feel the rules should be changed so that both teams get the ball at least once – which currently happens with a field goal, but not a touchdown.
Ironically, the Chiefs found themselves on the other end of the situation in the 2018 AFC Championship game – when the Patriots won the overtime coin flip and scored a touchdown, keeping Patrick Mahomes off the field.
'ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE': Fans outraged over controversial NFL overtime rules after wild gamehttps://t.co/2n2ZueQeRs
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2022
The current overtime rules have been in place since 2011.
Do you think the NFL should change its overtime rules? How should they handle it?
