Woman Wins $3 Million Lottery Prize, Her Email Puts Notification In Her Spam Folder

Always check the spam folder – that’s the lesson learned by a Michigan woman who nearly missed out on a $3 million lottery prize.
55-year-old Laura Spears bought a Mega Millions ticket back on December 31st but had no idea she’d won – until she was searching through her email spam folder and found a notification from the Michigan Lottery.
Spears plans to use the money to retire early and help out her family – and plans to check her spam folder even more frequently from now on, just in case.
Do you ever look through your spam folder? Do you trust your email filters?
