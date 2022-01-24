Krispy Kreme Offering Free Donuts To People Who Donate Blood

Shutterstock

Krispy Kreme is serving up free donuts to help with a nationwide blood shortage.

This week, the donut chain will give away a dozen original glazed donuts to people who donate blood to the American Red Cross.

All you have to do is show up to any Krispy Kreme and show a donation sticker or confirmation of donation through the Red Cross blood donor app.

Starting today, help your community in the sweetest way! ❤️🏥 Valid until 1/31. Must show proof of donation. The @RedCross name and emblem are used with its permission. Find participating shops and more info here: https://t.co/vLVNYMTy7d pic.twitter.com/9MfQqJbKBK — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 24, 2022

The Red Cross recently announced that it’s dealing with the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The free donuts deal is also available for donating blood to other organizations besides the Red Cross.