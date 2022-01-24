Center For COVID Control Facing Lawsuit Alleging Widespread Coronavirus Testing Scheme

Shutterstock

A massive investigation is underway into a company that has been operating hundreds of “pop-up” COVID-19 testing sites around the country.

The Center for COVID Control is facing a lawsuit filed by Minnesota’s attorney general, alleging deceptive and fraudulent conduct at its testing sites.

Ex-employees of CCC say unprocessed COVID tests piled up in garbage bags and they were often told to lie to customers about their test results because they were either lost or never processed.

The Center for COVID Control recently announced it was “pausing” operations for additional staff training.

