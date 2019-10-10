Life

Truck Spills Beer All Over Mormon Church Parking Lot

A delivery truck carrying beer in Salt Lake City, UT spilled its load all over a parking lot – but at least the driver didn’t have to worry about anyone making off with a few cans. That’s because the beer was spilled in the parking lot of a Mormon church – whose members are strictly forbidden from consuming alcohol. The spill happened when the semitrailer was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries but the church building was not damaged.

