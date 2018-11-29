Two Words: Cheeseburger Pizza

Having trouble deciding between a cheeseburger and pizza for your next meal? Don’t. Just head to Dominos where they now sell cheeseburger pizza. Noting that, “Pizza is the most popular food in the world, and the cheeseburger isn’t far behind,” spokesperson Ian Straughan calls the combination, “clearly a match made in heaven.” According to Insider, the pies start off with traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, then add a double portion of ground beef, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and chopped onions, plus Domino’s secret burger sauce.

Currently British pizza lovers are being treated to such culinary delights, but perhaps demand can be sparked back across the pond in North America.