Uber Will Help You Register To Vote – And Give You A Discounted Ride To The Polls On Election Day

The 2020 Presidential election is around the corner and Uber wants to make sure you are registered to vote and have a ride on Election Day.

Uber partnered with TurboVote for an in-app feature which allows users to register to vote. Uber is offering this to customers of the platform after it was announced that every driver would be registered to vote.

Uber to launch in-app voter registration, discounted rides to polls ahead of Election Day https://t.co/vYVgzyk61n pic.twitter.com/Lj0HxR1vwD — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2020

Uber will also help people find their polling places and offer free rides on Election Day. The car-sharing platform is also encouraging people to register to be poll workers due to the shortage caused by COVID-19.

LYFT will also provide riders with free and discounted rides to the polls.

How involved do you plan to be in the upcoming elections? Are you planning to vote?