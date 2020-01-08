UK Woman Asks Passengers To ‘Join The Mile High Club’ With Her

Those on an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester had quite an interesting trip last May, with a British woman causing a drunken and violent scene. The Mirror reports that Demi Burton drank heavily, then started propositioning several male passengers to join her in the “mile-high club”.

When the crew cut her off from the booze, the 20-year-old then kicked, bit, and headbutted the employees and fellow travelers. Burton, who said she drank to overcome her fear of flying, has been charged with five counts of assault and was sentenced to six months in jail.

