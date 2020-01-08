Google Will Soon Read Websites To You

You’ll soon no longer have to read what’s written on websites. Google announced at Tuesday’s CES 2020 that your Assistant will do it for you. Coming this year, those with an Android device can point their Chrome browser at a page, then say, “Hey Google, read it,” to kick off the service. Even better, sites written in one of 42 languages can be translated into your own on the fly. Google also revealed that they’ve made improvements to the Assistant’s voice, so it will sound less robotic while reading.

